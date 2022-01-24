There are dozens of Pokémon for you to catch in Pokémon Go. You can find them as you explore your local neighborhoods, or while you’re visiting any part of the world. A Pokémon can appear in nearly any location you visit, and there’s always a chance you might find a shiny version. Minun is one of the many Pokémon you can catch in the mobile game. Can you catch a shiny Minun in Pokémon Go?

The chances of capturing a shiny Pokémon have the odds stacked essentially against you. The best way to beat these odds is to try and encounter as many Pokémon as possible, with the hopes of potentially finding a shiny to add to your collection. While you can catch a shiny Minun in the wild, the chances of it happening are pretty low. The best way to increase your chances is to consistently try and encounter the same Pokémon in the wild.

For January 25, Minun has a Spotlight Hour from 6 PM to 7 PM in your local time zone. Because Minun will be appearing much more frequently during that hour, the chances of finding a shiny one is possible. However, the event does not have a direct increase on your chances of finding a shiny Pokémon. Instead, it merely gives you more chance to encounter Minun, thereby giving you more chances to find a shiny one. The increased encounters only happen for the hour. After an event like this, you’