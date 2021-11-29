There are multiple Pokémon you encounter while playing Pokémon Go, and these Pokémon come with various stats and hidden abilities that make them useful. It’s much more difficult to find a perfect IV Pokémon to use for PvP, but one of the hardest encounters to have is with a shiny version of a Pokémon. These exceedingly rare versions have a low chance of appearing, and you won’t know you’re about to find one until you try catching it. Not every Pokémon has a shiny version, so you might be wondering if Piplup has a shiny version available in the game. Can you catch a shiny Piplup in Pokémon Go?

We can definitively say that Piplup does have a shiny version. Piplup’s shiny version was released earlier in 2020 for the Pokémon’s Community Day. Any time you encounter a Piplup, there’s a small chance that you might find a shiny version in your travels. In addition, almost every costumed Piplup that has appeared in events has also come with a shiny version.

If you’re looking to encounter a shiny Piplup during the Pokémon’s Community Day on November 30, you do have a chance to find a shiny variation of it. However, your chances of finding one are not increased, merely the frequency of Piplup spawning in your local area, giving you additional chances to try finding one while you’re wandering around. The Community Day will be from 6 to 7 PM in your local time zone, but you’ll have the same chances as you would if you were to find one in the wild naturally.