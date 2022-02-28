Tapu Koko, a legendary Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go, will be available in five-star raids alongside the launch of the Season of Alola. You’ll have the chance to encounter this rare Pokémon for a limited time, but you can suspect plenty of trainers are going to go out of this way to find it. So when you’re battling at it in raids, can you catch a shiny Tapu Koko in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that the legendary version of Tapu Koko will not be shiny at the start of the Season of Alola. Like many other Pokémon that were first release to the mobile game, it does not have a shiny version available. Instead, we’ll need to wait a reasonable amount of time well after the initial debut event, and we can expect Tapu Koko to appear as a shiny version during its second rotation.

When Tapu Koko next appears is unknown, though. A legendary Pokémon may return in a year or two after its initial debut. However, we typically see these Pokémon arrive roughly a year after, so we can expect to see Tapu Koko’s shiny version sometime in 2023, or it might be later than this. Unfortunately, we don’t have any exact details from Niantic of when they expect to release this Pokémon to five-star raids again.