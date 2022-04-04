Can you catch a shiny Thundurus (Therian) in Pokémon Go?

There are multiple Pokémon for you to catch through Pokémon Go. Many of these Pokémon rotate in availability, primarily the legendary Pokémon, such as Thundurus (Therian). This legendary Pokémon is only available at certain times. Because it’s limited, can you catch a shiny version of Thundurus (Therian) in Pokémon Go?

Whenever a new Pokémon debuts to Pokémon Go, Niantic typically has the shiny assets added to the game. They’re available in the backend, but they don’t always make those assets live, which means a shiny Pokémon’s appearance can be ready to go, but players have no chance of encountering it. This is the second time Thundurus (Therian) has released to the game, and you can catch this shiny form in five-star raids.

If you’re looking to catch this shiny version, we recommend working together with other trainers to beat it in the available five-star raids. Thundurus (Therian) will be available from April 5 to 12, giving you a little over a week o encounter this Pokémon at designated five-star raids. You’ll want to work with as many trainers as possible to encounter this Pokémon and make sure you have enough raid passes available. You might not catch it on your first battle, though, so don’t lose hope if it doesn’t happen immediately.