Can you catch a shiny Virizion in Pokémon Go? – November 5, 2021

Virizion and the other legendary Sword of Justice Pokémon will be spawning in Pokémon Go for a limited time. You’ll be to battle against them in five-star raids to earn a chance to catch it and add it to your collection from November 5 to 16, alongside the Festival of Lights event. What are your chances of encountering a shiny version of Virizion and adding it to your collection in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Virizion’s shiny version will be available in Pokémon Go during the time of these raids, and you’ll be able to add it to your collection. You only have until November 16 to catch when it initially appears, but you should be able to capture it with a reliable team hunting down five-star raids. Of course, you may have to use Remote Raid passes alongside players from across the world to increase your chances and the number of shiny Virizion you catch.

You have a little over a week to catch a shiny Virizion before it disappears. It also comes with the charged move Sacred Sword, which is a powerful attack that increases the overall strength of every Sword of Justice legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Once Virizion disappears on November 16, you won’t be able to catch its shiny version until it reappears. But, even then, it doesn’t always appear with its shiny version available.