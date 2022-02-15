It’s been announced that for the Pokémon Go Johto: Tour event in Pokémon Go, those with a ticket will be able to catch Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh. These powerful Pokémon will be available in the Masterwork Research event, exclusive to purchasing a ticket. However, before the event, you’ll have to choose a Gold or Silver version of the ticket. Depending on the ticket you pick, can you catch both Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokémon Go?

It looks like that regardless of what ticket you pick in Pokémon Go, all players who buy the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto ticket and attend the event have the chance to catch both of these Apex Shadow Pokémon. They will be available through the Masterwork Research story, which goes to everyone. The Masterwork Research becomes available to you through the Special Research that will be dropping alongside the Tour: Johto event.

The only way to not receive Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh is to not work through the Special Research for the Tour: Johto event or not be a ticket holder. If you’re on the fence about grabbing a ticket, these two Apex Shadow Pokémon could potentially change your mind.

The ticket also comes with a variety of Johto Pokémon encounters, a Celebi that knows Magical Leaf, a Shiny Gyarados, and much more. The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event will be on February 26 from 9 AM to 9 PM in your respective timezone.