Can you catch shiny Unown during the Special Weekend 2021 event in Pokémon Go?

There are numerous events to take part in and keep track of in Pokémon Go. For those who were able to redeem a code for the Special Weekend 2021 event and jump in, it’s the perfect opportunity to encounter a few rare Pokémon you otherwise would not encounter. Many of them will be several versions of Unown, a Pokémon that normally shows up go bigger, exclusive events.

The big question many collectors in Pokémon Go have is if they can capture any shiny versions of these creatures. While shiny Unown are possible to encounter, unfortunately, for the Special Weekend 2021 event, that won’t be happening.

You cannot capture or encounter any shiny versions of the Unown that are appearing during this event. It’s happening all weekend from May 29 to 30, and during this time, don’t get your hopes up. You’re better off focusing on the increased spawns and rare Deino that you can capture. These Pokémon will be appearing more often if you have the ticket, and for the timed research.