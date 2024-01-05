Can you change your race in Baldur's Gate 3?

You have hundreds of possibilities for creating your character in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can pick nearly every detail on how they look, how they’re going to play, and how they act during your playthrough, including what type of race you want for your character.

Your character’s race plays a significant role in how characters will act toward them and certain comments they might make during your playthrough. Because of how critical it is, you might be thinking you want to change things around and turn your Half Elf into a Dwarf. Here’s what you need to know about if you can change your race in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Classes For Dragonborn In BG3

Is There a Way To Change Your Race in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

We can confirm that after you determine your character’s race at the beginning of your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, there is no way you can alter this after you have completed the initial character creation. The magic mirror you have in your camp to change your character’s appearance will not alter your character’s race, and outside starting a brand new character, your character’s race will always be the same.

The option to not change your character’s race is a thoughtful choice from the Baldur’s Gate 3 development team. Because of the vast number of choices and discussions you could have with every character, they would remember your race. If they made a choice or said something because of your race and then saw you again if you were something else, it wouldn’t make sense. This is why the magic mirror in your camp can only change your character’s physical appearance, allowing you to change any hair, size, or eye color choices.

Related: How to Complete Investigate the Suspicious Toys in Baldur’s Gate 3

I agree with the development team’s decision to prevent players from changing their character’s race after the initial character creation. There are so many tiny details in Baldur’s Gate 3, that allowing this change might mess up a lot of things during your playthrough.

However, returning to camp to change small details with the magic mirror is excellent. This type of grace is thoughtful, much like the way Withers allows you to change your class for a small amount of gold, especially if you’re not enjoying this aspect of your character. Although Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to change a mountain of details during your playthrough, not being able to change your race is a good choice by the development team, but I imagine there are mods out there that could force these changes.