Can you evolve Galarian Slowpoke in Galarian Slowking in Pokémon Go? – A Very Slow Discovery

For A Very Slow Discovery event in Pokémon Go, Galarian Slowpoke makes its debut in the mobile game. From June 8 to 13, you can encounter Galarian Slowpoke in a handful of ways and add it to your collection. Once you capture it, you can make it your buddy to hunt down Poison-type Pokémon to evolve it into Galarian Slowbro, a Poison and Psychic-type Pokémon capable of doing some pretty good damage against other trainers, especially if you teach it the best moveset. Although, don’t get your hopes of capturing a shiny version of this Pokémon. Galarian Slowpoke has two evolved forms, the other being Galarain Slowking, but it is not available during A Very Slow Discovery event.

Developers Niantic has confirmed that players cannot evolve a Galarian Slowpoke into a Galarian Slowking for the event. The reason being cited is that Galarian Slowking is taking a slow time to appear, which means we will see it in the future. Right now, we do not have a set date or even a rough estimate of when this could happen. Hopefully, you don’t have to wait too long for this to happen. The best-case scenario is waiting until sometime closer to the end of the Season of Discovery. The season started on June 1 and is expected to end on September 1. We might have to wait until closer to August for Galarian Slowking to appear, or Niantic may hold off even longer.

For A Very Slow Discovery, players will have to settle for Galarian Slowbro as the only evolution option. However, Galarian Slowking likely won’t remain out of reach for too long, so trainers can attempt to capture two Galarian Slowpokes, saving one for Galarian Slowking’s release later on.