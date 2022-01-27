There are dozens of Pokémon for you to research and capture in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You can find them wandering around all over the Hisui region, and there are many you may have seen in previous games. Similar to other Pokémon games following the release of Gold and Silver, the Unown species have been spotted in a handful of entries. Can you find Unown in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

We can confirm that the Unown species of Pokémon are wandering around the game and they are available during select instances in the story. You’ll have to go out of your way to locate them, available for you to study, and then capture them to add to your Pokémon collection. You’ll need to go out of your way to search for these Pokémon.

The Unown is a species of Pokémon that represents all 26 letters of the alphabet. If you capture all of them, typically, something unique happens. For example, if you catch all 26 versions of Unown in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you have the chance to encounter the ‘!’ and ‘?’ shaped Unown, completing the full set of 28.

The Unown are a rare type of Pokémon, so you’ll need to explore the Hisui region to find them. We recommend preparing for the journeys with plenty of items with you to ensure you can tackle any Pokémon that crosses your path while searching for them.