Can you give Kelvin a weapon in Sons of the Forest?

Your first companion in Sons of the Forest could be considered for many reasons useless. As you progress through the island and fight cannibals and mutants all over the place, Kelvin just seems to stay around and do nothing. However, is this just because he doesn’t have a weapon? You have more than enough weapons to give, so why not try to give one to him? Well, maybe you shouldn’t wonder how to give Kelvin a weapon in Sons of the Forest and actually question if you can do it.

Is there a way to give Kelvin a weapon in Sons of the Forest?

Unfortunately, there is no way to give Kelvin a weapon in Sons of the Forest. Kelvin will be mostly useless, only helping you gather resources for your shelter. Now, you might wonder how he is supposed to defend himself when attacked by mutants if he can’t hold a weapon. Well, he doesn’t. Kelvin is actually immortal, as long as you don’t hurt him.

This is why you can ask Kelvin to follow you and use him as bait while you try to defeat all the enemies. He will stand there and will get downed, but he won’t die. Even if it looks like he died, he will get up later and start following you again. You also don’t have to wonder if he needs to eat, drink, or sleep, as he seems to take care of all of that on his own.

So, Kelvin can only help you with menial tasks. He can help you build your shelter, get resources for you, and will also sometimes point out that there are enemies nearby. However, Kelvin is deaf, so he will need to see the cannibal mutants to point them out.