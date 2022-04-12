Can you go inside the crashed IO Airship in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

After the boss battle that took place in Fortnite’s The Daily Bugle location, the IO Airship that once flew above it has crashed into the map’s east coast waters. Of course, players are now free to visit its landing spot and even explore the ruins. However, as part of the ship still remains, many wonder whether its interior is still accessible.

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to get inside of the crashed blimp, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t tour the area. For instance, there are two IO chests — which are known to have top-tier loot — at the top of the crash site. Players can also discover items out in the open on the large scraps that are floating nearby. It may even make for an excellent drop spot, as we were able to find one Epic and two Rare weapons the first time we visited the location.

This may not be the only crashed IO Airship players see in the coming day, either. As this crash is related to battles between IO soldiers and the Resistance, another fight is now underway at Condo Canyon — so have your eyes peeled.

