Where to find a Jetpack in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

As initially revealed by the Week 4 challenges, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has unvaulted the long absent Jetpack. The item works as an excellent way of traversing the map, as players can use it for long bursts of time. Better yet, its return has debuted some much needed changes. Here’s how to find one of the many Jetpacks in the battle royale.

Oddly enough, the Jetpack is the first of Chapter 3 Season 2’s unvaulted items to not be included in loot. This means you won’t be able to discover it from chests, Supply Drops, or even the ground. Instead, you can primarily find the gadget hanging on the inside walls of IO Airships. At the time of writing, these airships currently fly over Command Cavern, Condo Canyon, Tilted Towers, and Coney Crossroads.

Similar to cars and Quadcrashers, the Jetpack runs on fuel and can be refilled from gas stations. Thus, players can expect to stay in the air for long periods of time if they have a full tank of gas. For the first time ever, those flying with it can also aim-down-sights with any weapon — potentially making you an unstoppable force from above. It isn’t clear how long these Jetpacks may stay in the season. But as long as these airships are still in the sky, fans of the item shouldn’t have to worry quite yet.

