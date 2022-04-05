What does the red X at The Daily Bugle mean in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

As the battle between the IO and the Seven factions rages on in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players will begin to see strange new elements incorporated into the game. The first noticeable effect of it has been the red and blue territory lines placed throughout the map, but a new update has resulted in another oddity. Now, players will spot a mysterious red symbol moving around the The Daily Bugle named location, and it may be well worth going to.

The red symbol that now fluctuates throughout The Daily Bugle actually marks locations of raid battles between the IO and the Seven. Those who fight alongside the Seven will need to eliminate three waves of IO baddies, most of which only take a few shots to knock down. However, these waves do conclude with a boss fight against a much stronger IO soldier. They will only be using an Epic Thermal Scoped Rifle, so it should only take a minute or two for you and the CPU-controlled Seven Outpost soldiers to eliminate him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once these enemies are defeated, players can find a handful of Legendary Combat SMGs and health supplies around the location — as well as a few hundred XP for beating the boss. Additionally, this raid battle can be completed each match you jump into, so it becomes a great way of earning top-tier gear early on. For now, it isn’t clear what influence this raid battle has on the game’s lore, but it does appear the Seven are slowly gaining back control of the island.

