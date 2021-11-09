Can you invite villagers from Happy Home Paradise to live on your main island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

With all manner of new content and features arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players have a lot of questions. One of them is if they can invite villagers from Happy Home Paradise to live on your main island?

Sadly, this does not seem to be possible, and you can’t invite villagers from the Happy Home Paradise portion of the game to come and live on your island. The only way to get new residents is via the traditional means of island adventures, the campsite, or trading with friends if they have a villager who is leaving their own island.

You can, however, invite your villagers to visit the Happy Home Paradise portion of the game, and set them up with a nice vacation. This requires Souvenir Chocolates from the DLC. Make your way to the Paradise Planning Office on the main island, and you can purchase the souvenir chocolates for 800 Poki, or you can get three for them for 2000 Poki. Poki is a currency that you can earn for decorating houses in the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

After you get the chocolates, you can give them to your villagers as gifts, and they will comment on visiting you at your new job on the Happy Home Paradise island sometime. All you need to do then is select the option to bring them to the island