Can you refund your Fortnite account? Answered

After a long fight with the Federal Trade Commission, Epic Games agreed to pay $245 million to players that may have gotten “unwanted items” and that have been locked out of their accounts after disputing wrongful charges with their credit card companies. If you think you might be part of one of these affected parties, then you might be eligible for a refund from Fortnite and can get your money back. However, is there a way to refund your whole Fornite account right now?

Are you eligible for an FTC refund?

In the words of the FTC, you will need to meet at least one of these requirements to get a refund on your Fortnite account:

Parents whose children made an unauthorized credit card purchase in the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018

Fortnite players who were charged in-game currency (V-Bucks) for unwanted in-game items (such as cosmetics, llamas, or battle passes) between January 2017 and September 2022

Fortnite players whose accounts were locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after disputing unauthorized charges with their credit card companies.

If you meet one of these requirements for a refund, you will need to wait. You will have to keep up to date on the matter by either checking the FTC website or by checking your email, as you will get contacted regarding this matter if you made an in-game purchase during the mentioned period.

How to get a refund in Fortnite

Luckily, if you only purchased one item you may not have wanted, there is a way to get a refund for that item. Here is how you can get a refund in Fortnite:

