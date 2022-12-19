How to get your Fortnite FTC refund

For years, Fortnite has been under fire for allowing players of all ages to make purchases almost effortlessly — and this glaring issue has come back to haunt the free-to-play game. After the Federal Trade Commission alleged that the game’s creator used unfair tactics to trick players into making unintended purchases, a settlement has been made to finally let fans get their money back once and for all. This guide will examine what qualifications need to be met to receive a refund and how you can file your claim with the FTC.

How do I get my Fortnite purchases refunded by the FTC?

With Fortnite developer, Epic Games, agreeing to a $520 million settlement with the FTC, the government agency has now created a webpage for those wanting to receive refunds on past unauthorized purchases in the battle royale. Anyone who wants to file a claim can do so on the site, but will need to meet one of three qualifications in order to be eligible for a refund. You can find these qualifications listed below.

Parents who children made an unauthorized credit card purchase in the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018.

Players who were charged V-Bucks for unwanted purchases between January 2017 and September 2022.

Players who accounts were locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after reporting the unauthorized charges with their credit card company.

At the time of writing, claims cannot be created on the webpage yet, though the FTC does provide potential recipients the option to receive email updates as to when the process becomes available. Parents seeking to take further action in order to avoid their children from making unintended purchases may also want to consider creating a Cabined Account. This account type is intended for players 13 years of age or younger and requires the use of a parent or guardian’s email address to purchase in-game goods.