Can you trade between Pokémon Sword and Shield with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

With Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl arriving to the Nintendo Switch, everyone has the chance to experience the Sinnoh region through a remastered game. Those returning can check out all of the added details, and new players can check out a generation they may have missed. Because Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is on the Nintendo Switch, can you trade Pokémon with players from Pokémon Sword and Shield versions?

We can state that no, you will not be able to do this. Any Pokémon from the Pokémon Sword and Shield games will not be available for trade, especially those beyond generation four, which include Pokémon versions Black and White, Black 2 and White 2, X and Y, Sun and Moon, and all Sword and Shield Pokémon.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl only possess a PokéDex for Pokémon from generation four and down, which include Pokémon Red and Blue, Yellow, Gold and Silver, and the ones from Ruby and Sapphire. So if you’re looking to acquire any Pokémon from the newer versions, you won’t be able to take them with you in your Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl adventure.

None of these Pokémon will be available in future updates. The Pokémon you can catch from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the only ones you can use. Although, you will be able to trade with Pokémon Home in a future update.