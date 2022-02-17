Can you watch Netflix on Nintendo Switch? Answered

So you want to watch the latest Netflix original series on your Nintendo Switch but can’t find the streaming service in Nintendo’s eShop? While the Switch isn’t low on streaming options such as Hulu, YouTube, Funimation, and Crunchyroll, what is bizarrely missing from Nintendo’s hybrid console is Netflix.

Neither Nintendo nor Netflix commented on when or if Netflix will be coming to the Switch in an official capacity or what changed between now and the Wii U era, which supported Netflix. But for the more tech-savvy, mod-curious Nintendo Switch owners, it’s more than possible to get Netflix on the Switch. All you need is a little patience, a micro SD card with at least 16GB of space, and a USB-C cable to hook your Switch up to a PC.

Warning: Modding your Nintendo Switch is dangerous

It should go without saying, but anytime you install modified software on your Nintendo Switch or any gaming console you run the risk of bad things happening. In the case of the Nintendo Switch, this means anything from being banned from Nintendo services, like the eShop and online play, to fully bricking your Nintendo Switch console.

It’s also worth noting that Nintendo has patched newer Switches to make modding them more difficult. Unfortunately, the only way to make sure that your Nintendo Switch is in the clear to be modded is to find your console’s serial number and check it online.

Get ready to install Android OS

The sad fact of the matter is that in order to really get Netflix up and running on the Nintendo Switch is to turn your console into an Android tablet. Making the transformation will take a bit of extracting zip files and installing various things on your Nintendo Switch, but luckily, there’s extensive info on the XDA developer forum.

Once Android OS is installed, you should be able to switch between Android and Nintendo’s operating systems. With all of that is said and done you’ll be able to boot up Android on your Switch, head over to the Google Play Store, and download Netflix. Of course, this also opens up you up to various Android applications, games from the Google Play store, and being able to surf the web and respond to emails on your Nintendo Switch if you really want to.