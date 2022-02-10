Colorful New Looks request guide: Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Anthe has one final request for you in the name of fashion. She wants you to track down some new materials so that she can create new clothes in some bold new colors. Hunt down these materials and return them to her for some more items in her shop. Here is how you complete the Colorful New Looks request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Before you can get this request, you first need to complete the Slumbering Lord of the Tundra mission in the main story. You also need to have completed all of Anthe’s previous requests. Once this has been done, talk to Anthe in front of her shop and she will request that you bring her colored shared so that she can create some new clothing.

If you have been searching around, you probably know that there are three types of colored shards; Red, Green, and Blue Shards. All of these shards can be found in Space-Time Distortions. To find the shards, you simply need to go to any of the areas and wait for a Space-Time Distortion event to happen. You will get a notification at the top of your screen when one does.

Once it fully forms, head inside and start gathering the crafting materials. You should be able to find all three types of shards in one rift. If not, just wait for another one to form and try again. When you have one of each type of shard, head back to Anthe. She will congratulate you and reward you with an increased number of items in her shop for you to purchase.