Coming Up Roses request guide – Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Hiemo is in desperate need of the Pokémon with a scythe on each arm. Don’t ask questions why, just bring him the Pokémon he requests. Perhaps he has a good purpose for this. Here is how you complete the Coming Up Roses request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You will unlock this request after completing the task of calming down Noble Arcanine and returning to Jubilife Village. Head out to the Obsidian Fieldlands and go to the island in the southwest corner of the map. Search Ramanas Island for Hiemo and he will request the Pokémon with no questions asked.

You should know by now that the Pokémon Hiemo is referring to is Scyther. Head over to The Heartwood and catch a Scyther if you don’t already have one. If you do, head to the nearest camp and add Scyther to your team. Once Scyther is on your team, head back to Heimo. Thankfully you arrive to tell him he doesn’t have to pick all the roses on the island. He rewards you with a Seed of Mastery.