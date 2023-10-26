All Companions & Where To Find Them in Divinity Original Sin 2

All Divinity Original Sin 2 Companion location. Companions in Divinity Original Sin 2 are party members, this guide shows Companions and where to find them.

There are 6 Companions in Divinity: Original Sin 2. They can be found at different locations in the game. In this Divinity: Original Sin 2 Location guide we have listed All Companions and Where to find them. Apart from the location details, we have also listed Divinity: Original Sin 2 Companions’ Talents, Special Ability, Starting And Racial Skills, Class, Equipment, and many other features.

Locations of all Companions in Divinity Original Sin 2

Sebeille

Sebille is a Beautiful looking Elf in Divinity: Original Sin 2, and a former Lizard’s Slave.

Location: Sebille can be found towards the South Gate outside of the Fort Joy. The Coordinates are X:180, Y:102.

Additional Info: Sadly for having a past history with Lizard, if your character is Lizard or even if you are traveling with The Red Prince, you will need to Persuade her to Recruit. If you dismiss Sebille, she will constantly be stalking at Stingtail.

Stats

Class : Rogue (Elf)

: Rogue (Elf) Tags: Sebille, Outlaw and Scholar.

Skills

Starting Skills : Throwing Knife, Adrenaline and Backlash.

: Throwing Knife, Adrenaline and Backlash. Racial Skills: Flesh Sacrifice.

Special Ability

Flesh Sacrifice

Break the Shackles

The Red Prince

The Red Prince is the First Potential Companion you will have to encounter if you have not selected him as an Origin.

Location: He can be found resting himself at the Seaside towards the South, closer to the Shipwreck, Standing at the Edge of the rock, overlooking at the Sea. The Coordinates are X:168, Y:279

Additional Info: Being a Lizards it will help you with digging up things. And when you dismiss the Red Prince from your party he will wander around the same location you found him earlier.

Stats

Class : Fighter (Lizard)

: Fighter (Lizard) Tags: Red Prince, Noble and Scholar.

Skills

Starting Skills : Contamination, Battle Stomp and Fortify.

: Contamination, Battle Stomp and Fortify. Racial Skills: Dragon’s Blaze.

Special Ability

Dragon’s Blaze

Demonic Stare

Ifan Ben-Mezd

Ifan Ben-Mezd has a unique Divinity Original Sin 2 Trait in the beginning, known as the Drudanae Addict, which helps in giving him additional AP per turn, while he is under the effect of Drudanae.

Location: Ifan Ben-Mezd can be found at the Fort Joy, near a group of some elf’s and humans. The Coordinates are X:204, Y:136

Additional info: If you Dismiss Ifan Ben-Mezd from your party, he will wander around the Camp Kitchen.

Stats

Class : Wayfarer (Human)

: Wayfarer (Human) Tags: Ifan, Villain, Outlaw and Soldier.

Skills

Starting Skills : Marksman’s Fang, Contamination and Fossil Strike.

: Marksman’s Fang, Contamination and Fossil Strike. Racial Skills: Encourage.

Special Ability

Encourage

Summon Ifan’s Soul Wolf

Lohse

​Location: She can be found behind the Camp Kitchen, by the Divine’s statue in Fort Joy. The Coordinates are X:203, Y:166

Additional info: If you Dismiss Loshe, you will find her at her same place as early wandering at the Divine’s Statue.

Stats

Class : Enchanter (Human)

: Enchanter (Human) Tags: Lohse, Mystic and Jester.

Skills

Starting Skills : Hail Strike, Electric Discharge and Restoration.

: Hail Strike, Electric Discharge and Restoration. Racial Skills: Encourage.

Special Abilities

Encourage

Maddening Song

Beast

Location: You can find Beast at the Fort Joy, on the Beach, working on a wrecked Ship.

Stats

Class : Battlemage (Dwarf)

: Battlemage (Dwarf) Tags: Beast, Barbarian, Noble

Skills

Starting Skills : Yet To be Found

: Yet To be Found Racial Skills: Yet To Be Found

Special Abilities

Petrifying Touch

Blinding Squall

Fane

Fane an Undead Companion in Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Location: You can Find Fane towards the North of the Fort Joy in the Hidden Alcove.

Stats

Class : Witch (Human)

: Witch (Human) Tags: Fane, Mystic, Scholar

Skills

Starting Skills : Yet To be Found

: Yet To be Found Racial Skills: Yet To Be Found

Special Abilities