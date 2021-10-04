Cookie Run Kingdom: How to join a guild and what it does

Guilds in Cookie Run Kingdom are a fun way to get items and socialize with other players. You can participate in Guild Battles, a feature where you and other guild members need to take down a strong enemy within a time. Depending on your guild’s performance, you and your members will be awarded prizes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s also more to the guild than just battles. There’s also the guild gacha. In this exclusive gacha, you’ll obtain items, Star Jelly, toppings, and a Cream Puff Cookie, a support cookie that only appears in the guild gacha.

How to join a guild

Screenshot by Gamepur

Click on the icon that looks like three people. It’ll be located right next to your crystal amount at the top of the screen.

Hit the guilds tab

Here, you’ll find a list of public guilds that you can join. If you’re looking to join a friend’s guild, look up the guild’s name in the search bar.

If you want to start your own guild, just hit the create button at the bottom. You’ll be able to set your guild name, icon, description, and whether it’s public or private. While making your own guild, you can also set requirements for a player to join. Be aware that it does cost 500 crystals to create a guild.

Note that you can only be a part of one guild at a time.

How to leave a guild

If you want to leave a guild, all you’ll have to do is hit the About button. At the bottom left of the screen, hit leave. Once you leave a guild, you’ll have to wait 24 hours before joining a new one.