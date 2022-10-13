Coral Island gift guide – The best gifts for each character

In Coral Island, if you want to befriend a townsie or even get into a romantic relationship with them, you’re going to have to get close to them first. To do this, you’ll need to talk to them every day and give them gifts. In this game, you can give a character two gifts per day. However, you can’t just give the townsies just anything. Everyone has an array of likes and dislikes and with there being over 50 characters you can befriend, you’re going be spending a lot of time trying to get close to them all.

An efficient way to speed up this process is by giving a character a gift they love. A loved gift increases their relationship with you the most, though a lot of the time, these gifts are something you have to make yourself or they’re not easy to find out in the wild. However, it’s definitely worth the time and effort. So you might be wondering, what are the best gifts for each character in Coral Island?

The best gifts for each character in Coral Island

Just like in Stardew Valley, there are universally beloved gifts in the game with there being couple townsies who are exceptions to these. Those gifts are:

  • Black Rose (Noah does not like this)
  • Golden Pearl
  • Pink Diamond (Jim does not like this)
  • Rainbow Wool
TownsieBest Gifts
AaliyahChocolate Chip Muffin, Eggplant Lasagna , Hummus, Luwak Coffee, Strawberry, White Hibiscus
AliceAlmond Oil, Dye, Green Smoothie, Minced Jackfruit Pie, Olive Oil
AnneCarrot, Fruit Juice, Fried Tempeh, Green Tea, Hummus, Kimchi, Sunflower
AntonioCoffee, Serabi
ArchieAll gems, Basil Pesto Pasta, Burrito, Fish Taco, Ice Cream, Pumpkin
BenBanana, Green Tea, Mushrooms
BettyCauliflower, Daffodil, Green Tea, Red Velvet Cake
BreeFish Taco, Jackfruit, Vegan Taco
ChaemBasil Pesto Pasta, Gnocchi, Pizza, Seafood Ramen, Veggie Ramen
CharlesBlueberry, Burrito, Cookies, Diamond, Falafel, Strawberry
ConnorBok Choy, Pineapple Upside-down Cake, Sake, White Truffle Oil
DindaFresh Salad, Flower Bouquet, Melon, Pearl
DippaBeet, Hash browns, Hawaiian Pizza, Morel, Radish
EleanorBirdwing Butterfly, Firefly, Green Tea, Lychee, Pipevine Swallowtail Butterfly, Puss Moth, Spicebush Swallowtail Butterfly
EmilyAlmond Oil, Assorted Grilled Platter, Olive Oil, Sautéed Chard
EmmaAny shells you find on the beach or in the ocean, Coffee, Cotton Cloth, Green Tea, Fish Taco, Hot Cocoa, Pineapple Upside-down Cake, Pumpkin, Vegan Taco
ErikaCane Nectar, Jam, irises, Mushroom and Pepper Flatbread, Red Curry
EvaCookies, Diamonds, Orchids, Peony, Red Velvet Cake
FrankAvocado, Bell pepper, Fruit Juice, Hot Pepper, Pancakes, Sunny-side Up Eggs
JackArtichoke, Fruit Tart, Kimchi, Lettuce
JimSashimi, Seafood Ramen, Shiitake Mushroom, Sushi, Wasabi
JokoBanana Fritter, Coffee, Edamame, Fried Rice, Pineapples, Sautéed, Chard, Yogurt
KennyGreen Tea, Hash browns, Lychee, Kombucha, Roasted Almonds, Soybean, Vegan Tacos
KiraFlower Bouquets, Orchid, Osmium Bar
LeahHot Chocolate, Pearl
LilyBonsai, Cheese, Kimchi, Omurice, Onigiri, Spring Frittata, Sunflowers, Wine
LingSilver Kelp, Spring Frittata
LukeButter Croissant, Eggplant Lasagna, Ratatouille, Tomato Soup, Stew, Wine
MacyBlue Quartz, Fruit Tart, Guacamole, Rose Quartz, Wine
MarkEgg Custard, Hot Chocolate, Shiitake Mushrooms, Tomato Soup
MillieAssorted Grilled Platter, Melon, Olives, Sugarcane, Seafood Ramen, Vegetable Ramen
NinaBanana Fritter, Flower Bouquets, Fruit Juice, Yogurt
NoahClam Chowder, Durian, Gnocchi, Roasted Mushroom, Sunny-side up Eggs, Sushi
OliverBasil Pesto Pasta, Ice Cream, Seafood, Ramen, Smoked Salmon
PabloCauliflower Casserole, Fried Rice, Pizza, Pumpkin Pie, Sweet Potato Poutine
PaulChestnuts, Hummus, Strawberry
RafaelFruit Juice, Onyx, Sashimi
RajApple Pie, Coffee, Coffee Bean, Donut, Green Tea, Luwak Coffee, Luwak Coffee Beans, Tea Leaf
RandyApple, Coffee, Lobster, Wine
SamBlack Truffle, Blueberry, Cactus, Fruit Juice, Fruit Tart, Jackfruit, White Truffle
ScottDaffodils, Egg Custard, Falafel, Geode, Giant Stingray, King Red Arowana, Mayonnaise, Yellow Moray Eel
SukiDaffodils, Diamonds, Green Smoothie, Minced Jackfruit Pie, Pearls
SunnyRoasted Mushroom
SuryaHerbed Tempeh, Lodeh, Melon, Pufferfish, Wild Mushroom Polenta
TheoBamboo Shoot, Coconut Drink, Tacos, Snow Drops, Yellow Moray Eel
ValentinaBasil Pesto Pasta, Fish Taco, Green Curry, Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Pie, Red Curry, Starfruit
WakuuCenil, Chocolate Chip Muffin, Mango, Salmon, Vegan Taco
WalterCarrot, Roasted Almonds, Sake, Sweet Potato
WataruAngelfish, Black Phantom Ghost Fish, Catfish, Mandarin, Pufferfish, Rainbow Fish
YuriChocolate Chip Muffin, Fish Sandwich, Frogfish, Green Curry, Lobster, Red Curry, Spicy Sauerkraut
ZarahAzurite, Grilled Fish, Hummus, Rambutan, Serpentine
ZoeCookies, Fruit Juice, Ice Cream

