Coral Island gift guide – The best gifts for each character
Who doesn’t like gifts?
In Coral Island, if you want to befriend a townsie or even get into a romantic relationship with them, you’re going to have to get close to them first. To do this, you’ll need to talk to them every day and give them gifts. In this game, you can give a character two gifts per day. However, you can’t just give the townsies just anything. Everyone has an array of likes and dislikes and with there being over 50 characters you can befriend, you’re going be spending a lot of time trying to get close to them all.
An efficient way to speed up this process is by giving a character a gift they love. A loved gift increases their relationship with you the most, though a lot of the time, these gifts are something you have to make yourself or they’re not easy to find out in the wild. However, it’s definitely worth the time and effort. So you might be wondering, what are the best gifts for each character in Coral Island?
The best gifts for each character in Coral Island
Just like in Stardew Valley, there are universally beloved gifts in the game with there being couple townsies who are exceptions to these. Those gifts are:
- Black Rose (Noah does not like this)
- Golden Pearl
- Pink Diamond (Jim does not like this)
- Rainbow Wool
|Townsie
|Best Gifts
|Aaliyah
|Chocolate Chip Muffin, Eggplant Lasagna , Hummus, Luwak Coffee, Strawberry, White Hibiscus
|Alice
|Almond Oil, Dye, Green Smoothie, Minced Jackfruit Pie, Olive Oil
|Anne
|Carrot, Fruit Juice, Fried Tempeh, Green Tea, Hummus, Kimchi, Sunflower
|Antonio
|Coffee, Serabi
|Archie
|All gems, Basil Pesto Pasta, Burrito, Fish Taco, Ice Cream, Pumpkin
|Ben
|Banana, Green Tea, Mushrooms
|Betty
|Cauliflower, Daffodil, Green Tea, Red Velvet Cake
|Bree
|Fish Taco, Jackfruit, Vegan Taco
|Chaem
|Basil Pesto Pasta, Gnocchi, Pizza, Seafood Ramen, Veggie Ramen
|Charles
|Blueberry, Burrito, Cookies, Diamond, Falafel, Strawberry
|Connor
|Bok Choy, Pineapple Upside-down Cake, Sake, White Truffle Oil
|Dinda
|Fresh Salad, Flower Bouquet, Melon, Pearl
|Dippa
|Beet, Hash browns, Hawaiian Pizza, Morel, Radish
|Eleanor
|Birdwing Butterfly, Firefly, Green Tea, Lychee, Pipevine Swallowtail Butterfly, Puss Moth, Spicebush Swallowtail Butterfly
|Emily
|Almond Oil, Assorted Grilled Platter, Olive Oil, Sautéed Chard
|Emma
|Any shells you find on the beach or in the ocean, Coffee, Cotton Cloth, Green Tea, Fish Taco, Hot Cocoa, Pineapple Upside-down Cake, Pumpkin, Vegan Taco
|Erika
|Cane Nectar, Jam, irises, Mushroom and Pepper Flatbread, Red Curry
|Eva
|Cookies, Diamonds, Orchids, Peony, Red Velvet Cake
|Frank
|Avocado, Bell pepper, Fruit Juice, Hot Pepper, Pancakes, Sunny-side Up Eggs
|Jack
|Artichoke, Fruit Tart, Kimchi, Lettuce
|Jim
|Sashimi, Seafood Ramen, Shiitake Mushroom, Sushi, Wasabi
|Joko
|Banana Fritter, Coffee, Edamame, Fried Rice, Pineapples, Sautéed, Chard, Yogurt
|Kenny
|Green Tea, Hash browns, Lychee, Kombucha, Roasted Almonds, Soybean, Vegan Tacos
|Kira
|Flower Bouquets, Orchid, Osmium Bar
|Leah
|Hot Chocolate, Pearl
|Lily
|Bonsai, Cheese, Kimchi, Omurice, Onigiri, Spring Frittata, Sunflowers, Wine
|Ling
|Silver Kelp, Spring Frittata
|Luke
|Butter Croissant, Eggplant Lasagna, Ratatouille, Tomato Soup, Stew, Wine
|Macy
|Blue Quartz, Fruit Tart, Guacamole, Rose Quartz, Wine
|Mark
|Egg Custard, Hot Chocolate, Shiitake Mushrooms, Tomato Soup
|Millie
|Assorted Grilled Platter, Melon, Olives, Sugarcane, Seafood Ramen, Vegetable Ramen
|Nina
|Banana Fritter, Flower Bouquets, Fruit Juice, Yogurt
|Noah
|Clam Chowder, Durian, Gnocchi, Roasted Mushroom, Sunny-side up Eggs, Sushi
|Oliver
|Basil Pesto Pasta, Ice Cream, Seafood, Ramen, Smoked Salmon
|Pablo
|Cauliflower Casserole, Fried Rice, Pizza, Pumpkin Pie, Sweet Potato Poutine
|Paul
|Chestnuts, Hummus, Strawberry
|Rafael
|Fruit Juice, Onyx, Sashimi
|Raj
|Apple Pie, Coffee, Coffee Bean, Donut, Green Tea, Luwak Coffee, Luwak Coffee Beans, Tea Leaf
|Randy
|Apple, Coffee, Lobster, Wine
|Sam
|Black Truffle, Blueberry, Cactus, Fruit Juice, Fruit Tart, Jackfruit, White Truffle
|Scott
|Daffodils, Egg Custard, Falafel, Geode, Giant Stingray, King Red Arowana, Mayonnaise, Yellow Moray Eel
|Suki
|Daffodils, Diamonds, Green Smoothie, Minced Jackfruit Pie, Pearls
|Sunny
|Roasted Mushroom
|Surya
|Herbed Tempeh, Lodeh, Melon, Pufferfish, Wild Mushroom Polenta
|Theo
|Bamboo Shoot, Coconut Drink, Tacos, Snow Drops, Yellow Moray Eel
|Valentina
|Basil Pesto Pasta, Fish Taco, Green Curry, Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Pie, Red Curry, Starfruit
|Wakuu
|Cenil, Chocolate Chip Muffin, Mango, Salmon, Vegan Taco
|Walter
|Carrot, Roasted Almonds, Sake, Sweet Potato
|Wataru
|Angelfish, Black Phantom Ghost Fish, Catfish, Mandarin, Pufferfish, Rainbow Fish
|Yuri
|Chocolate Chip Muffin, Fish Sandwich, Frogfish, Green Curry, Lobster, Red Curry, Spicy Sauerkraut
|Zarah
|Azurite, Grilled Fish, Hummus, Rambutan, Serpentine
|Zoe
|Cookies, Fruit Juice, Ice Cream