Coral Island gift guide – The best gifts for each character

In Coral Island, if you want to befriend a townsie or even get into a romantic relationship with them, you’re going to have to get close to them first. To do this, you’ll need to talk to them every day and give them gifts. In this game, you can give a character two gifts per day. However, you can’t just give the townsies just anything. Everyone has an array of likes and dislikes and with there being over 50 characters you can befriend, you’re going be spending a lot of time trying to get close to them all.

An efficient way to speed up this process is by giving a character a gift they love. A loved gift increases their relationship with you the most, though a lot of the time, these gifts are something you have to make yourself or they’re not easy to find out in the wild. However, it’s definitely worth the time and effort. So you might be wondering, what are the best gifts for each character in Coral Island?

Related: All characters you can romance in Coral Island

The best gifts for each character in Coral Island

Just like in Stardew Valley, there are universally beloved gifts in the game with there being couple townsies who are exceptions to these. Those gifts are:

Black Rose (Noah does not like this)

Golden Pearl

Pink Diamond (Jim does not like this)

Rainbow Wool