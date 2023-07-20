Coral Island – All Romance Candidates

Like most farm sim games, Coral Island features a romance system that lets you woo some characters from its roster. Unlike most other games in this genre, however, Coral Island doesn’t just doodle five romanceable options and call it a day. In fact, the devs have gone as far as to include 28 romanceable characters, most of whom are human.

How Does Romance Work in Coral Island

Image via Coral Island Trailer

This game offers an optional mechanic that lets players embark on heartwarming relationships with 28 eligible NPCs. The path to romance begins with building a strong bond as good friends. Express your affection with thoughtful gifts, and watch as your connection deepens and love blossoms in this delightful gaming experience.

Related: How to fish in Coral Island

Embracing inclusivity, Coral Island welcomes players to pursue love with any character, regardless of gender, and includes a number of non-binary characters as well, making it LGBTQAI+ friendly.

All 28 Romanceable Characters in Coral Island