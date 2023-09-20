Cyberpunk 2.0 Update & Phantom Liberty DLC – Should You Start A New Game

Cyberpunk 2077 is about to get a huge update that will change the game in a major way, with plenty of overhauled systems, changes, and additions that will make the game almost brand new. Along with that, the Phantom Liberty expansion will be released shortly after, and with it comes more content, additions, and gameplay options for players.

If you have played the game before or are in the middle of a playthrough, you might wonder if it’s worth starting a fresh save to experience the new changes coming in this major update and expansion. To help you make that decision, we’ve put together this guide with details on what’s included in both the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty so you can decide if you want to take on Night City with a fresh character.

Should You Start a New Game of Cyberpunk 2077 After the 2.0 Update?

Image via CD Projekt Red

Yes, we believe you should start a new game of Cyberpunk 2077 when the 2.0 update is released. This is for a couple of reasons.

The main reason is that this update is massive in scope and will fundamentally change multiple game elements to the point where they are basically brand new. This includes the skill trees and perks, which have been completely reworked with new and revamped abilities, Cyberware, which will now have new augment types and slots to deck out your character, as well as new UI and UX improvements, a new police system, vehicle combat and chases, combat AI improvements, new loot and crafting changes, and a few radio stations.

With how much the game will change, jumping in partway through will likely make the changes less impactful and a bit jarring, and getting to experience the game in what looks to be its best state from beginning to end is definitely worth it.

In fact, even the developers CD Projekt Red say the same thing, urging fans to start a new save as “starting fresh will enhance your overall gameplay experience!”

Should You Start a New Game of Cyberpunk 2077 for the Phantom Liberty Expansion?

Image via CD Projekt Red

Unlike the 2.0 update, which we recommend you start with a fresh save, this one is more of a personal preference.

The story of Phantom Liberty takes place during the main story of Cyberpunk 2077 and can be accessed at a certain point in the game if you are doing a regular playthrough. Gabe Amatangelo, game director and VP of CD Projekt Red, said in an interview with WCCFTech that to unlock the Phantom Liberty story, you’ll need to “get to the part with Brigitte and the Voodoo Boys.” Although, much like with the Witcher 3, it is possible to skip this and go straight into the new expansion if you plan to only play that.

In this case, while it is less cut and dry, we believe you should also do a new save for the expansion and play it alongside the story. By playing this way, you will get the full, most polished experience of the game, including all the 2.0 update features, as well as all the new content included with the expansion, these being the new story, district, quests, relic skill tree, increased level cap, and a ton more. Additionally, by playing the expansion, you can unlock a new ending for the base game, giving you another reason to take on the whole experience from the beginning. This will also be the game’s last major update and only expansion, so it will be the perfect time to dive in and play the game at its best.

With both this expansion and the update, the game looks to finally be the experience players were hoping for back when it was released almost three years ago, and whether you are new to the game or returning, it’s the perfect time to dive into Night City.