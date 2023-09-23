Cyberpunk 2077 2.0: Best Starting Attributes
Find out which starting attributes are the best for you in Cyberpunk 2.0.
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 gives players a few points to spend on their attributes as soon as the game starts. Whether you want to become a stealthy infiltrator, a guns-blazing warrior, a hacking genius, a tanky brawler, an expert engineer, or a stylish stealth artist, this first choice should point you in the right direction. Knowing where to spend your first seven attribute points, you can tailor your character to your preferred playstyle.
Best Starting Attributes for Cyberpunk 2077
The best starting attributes depend on how you plan to play the game. Here’s a quick table of contents to help you decide.
- Best Starting Attributes for Cyberpunk 2077
The Blade Runner: Stealthy Katana or Cyberware Blades
- Reflex: Invest heavily here to unlock the Blades subcategory for faster perk acquisition.
- Cool: Prioritize Cool for the assassination and stun blow perks that boost your melee prowess.
- Body: Allocate some points here to enhance stamina regeneration for prolonged blade combat.
The Tank Commander: Tanky Melee or Heavy Weapons
- Body: Prioritize this attribute for bonus health and stamina, critical for close-quarters combat.
- Cool: Invest in Cool for increased critical damage and resistance to withstand punishment.
- Technical Ability: Some points here can help you craft and upgrade heavy melee weapons for even more devastation.
The Digital Wizard: Hacker Extraordinaire
- Intelligence: Max out Intelligence for superior hacking abilities, including breaching security and manipulating systems.
- Cool: Cool complements hacking by boosting your stealth capabilities and critical damage for sneaky takedowns.
The Master Engineer: Crafting and Engineering
- Technical Ability: Go here to craft, upgrade, and modify weapons, gear, and gadgets.
- Reflex: A few points in Reflex can enhance your combat skills when things get tough.
Related: Cyberpunk 2.0 Update & Phantom Liberty DLC – Should You Start A New Game
The Gunslinger: Guns Blazing with Firearms
- Reflex: Prioritize Reflex for improved gunplay, weapon recoil control, and weapon-specific perks.
- Body: A moderate investment in Body can help with health and stamina in firefights.
- Cool: Cool provides critical damage bonuses for your firearms.
The Silent Shadow: Stealthy Infiltrator
- Cool: Cool is your primary focus, granting you stealth and critical damage bonuses.
- Reflex: Invest in Reflex for improved stealth tactics and health recovery during combat.