Cyberpunk 2077: All Tarot Card Locations in Dogtown

In the base game of Cyberpunk 2077, there are multiple Tarot cards that you have to track down throughout Night City. These Tarot Cards were hidden on the side of walls, and scattered throughout each district. Now that we have access to Dogtown with the Phantom Liberty expansion, there are several more Tarot Cards to track down.

You can four unique Tarot Cards on the walls of Dogtown. You won’t be able to find these cards to scan unless you get close enough, which could take a bit of time. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all Tarot Card locations in Dogtown for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Where To Find Every Tarot Card in Dogtown in Cyberpunk 2077

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike the main Cyberpunk 2077 base game, there are only a handful of Tarot Cards scattered throughout Dogtown. These shouldn’t take you too long to track down after you know their location, but they are well hidden. Uncovering them would be an idea, and you need to make sure you use your Scanner when you find them.

Tarot Card Location 1 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty – King of Pentacles

The first Tarot Card you can find in Dogtown will be inside the safehouse you make with Myers at the start of the Phantom Liberty expansion. You can find it in the hallway on the way to the hidden apartment, and you can frequently return to this location to access your gear and hidden supplies while playing Cyberpunk 2077. Think of it as a stow-away-home in Night City. This is where is where I found the King of Pentacles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tarot Card Location 2 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty – King of Swords

The second card is behind Alex’s bar. You can grab it after you meet her alongside Reed, who will have been looking for her, and the two of them have to do some catching up during the Phantom Liberty expansion in Cyberpunk 2077. This is where I found the King of Swords.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tarot Card Location 3 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty – King of Wands

You can find the next card at the Dogtown basketball court. This is the court where you initially meet Solomon Reed, the main spy you’ll be working with throughout your time in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion, and it will have a handful of appearances throughout your playthrough of the game. This is where I found the King of Wands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tarot Card Location 4 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty – King of Cups

The last card is close to the start of where you begin the Phantom Liberty expansion. You’ll find it outside the Stadium, where the Barghest gang is protecting the entrance to Dogtown. Only those with authorized entrance can gain access to this area, and you’ll be able to find the final Tarot Card for the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, the King of Cups.