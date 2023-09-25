Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Complete Guide – Quests, Gigs, Choices, & Collectible Locations

The massive expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 is Phantom Liberty. You’ll be able to make your way to the previously locked-down area of Dogtown, giving you the chance to explore a new area of Night City and complete a handful of gigs exclusively in this area.

Alongside the major gigs, there’s also the matter of saving the President of the New United States, working your way through a hectic spy-thriller plot, and ensuring you get out alive. You have a lot on your plate, and it all begins in this complete guide to Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty.

How to Start Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077

Screenshot by Gamepur

After purchasing Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion, you can unlock it with your character. However, you’re required to reach a good chunk of the way through the base Cyberpunk 2077 story before it becomes available. After completing Transmission in the main story, which is during Act 2, you’ll receive the mission Dog Eat Dog. A mysterious caller will invite you to make your way to the entrance of Dogtown, and the first series of story missions for this expansion will begin.

I do recommend that starting a new character in Cyberpunk 2077 might be a good idea if you haven’t already gone through to adjust to the changes in Update 2.0. If you have, and you’ve completed Transmission, then you’ll be off to the races, and you can check out Dogtown whenever you’re ready.

All Gigs & Choices in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Image via CD Projekt Red

The story of Phantom Liberty is not an easy one to handle. You’ll be working alongside several spies who have been at this game for al long time. You have to make multiple critical decisions during the story, but the side gigs are also full of options and altering choices that come with different outcomes. These are all the gig choices and critical story choices you’ll have to make while playing Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

All Collectible Locations in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Screenshot by Gamepur

Not only are there new gigs for you to work there, but you’ll also find a handful of collectibles to unlock throughout Dogtown. There are a handful of Tarot cards for you to track down, and a few Militech Data Terminals that you can use to enhance the Relic, giving you additional powers and upgrades in Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s where you can find all Tarot Cards and Militech Data Terminals in Cyberpunk 2077.