Cyberpunk 2077 Cheat Engine: What Is It & How To Use

The world of PC gaming can be a paradise for those who like to “bend the rules,” so to speak. Cheats have been a part of gaming since the beginning of time. Many can remember the old days of using GameSharks and Game Genie’s, along with regular in-game cheats for games such as Grand Theft Auto and BloodRayne.

Nowadays, developers are a lot less willing to add cheats to their games, and any advantage you’d want to use is most likely available in a cash shop. Luckily, PC gamers have an alternative option called Cheat Engine that allows players to modify things such as health, currency, and items with only a few clicks.

Where Can I Download Cheat Engine?

The Cheat Engine can be downloaded directly from their site. They have clients for both PC and Mac, so you’ll be able to enjoy the benefits of modifying your games on your Apple devices as well. It also comes in many different languages aside from English, so if you’re more comfortable reading a different language, that is an option you’ll enjoy. Many of the cheat tables, as well as the settings, can be a bit tough to decipher if you’re not using your native language.

Cyberpunk 2077 Trainer

After downloading and installing Cheat Engine, open up Cyberpunk 2077 and load into a saved game. Once that’s done, open up Cheat Engine and click the icon showing a computer with a magnifying glass in front of it, which is on the top left underneath the file option. When you hover over the icon, it should say “Select a process to open,” and after clicking it, it should show all the programs you have open on your computer. One of them should be the Cyberpunk 2077 executable; just click it, and the name should appear in the top center, above the long bar.

Now, to actually modify your game in real-time, you’ll need a way to see what you’re changing. In order to do that, you’ll need to download the cheat table for Cyberpunk 2077. This will show you what each value represents; for example, if you want more money, the cheat table will have the word money under the description column and the amount you currently have listed under the value to the far right of it. All you’ll need to do now is change that value by left-clicking the amount of money you have in the value, typing in your desired amount, and left-clicking the active box to the left of the money description until you see the red x.

The cheat engine can also be used to give you things such as unlimited ammo, health, stamina, RAM, etc. You can also activate god mode and run through the game unchallenged. There’s a cheat table for each patch, so make sure you download the appropriate one for your game version. If there’s any question, the forums are a great way to get help.