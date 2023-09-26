Cyberpunk 2077 Dogtown Saints: Should You Give Nika Her Brother or Let Anthony Keep Nika’s Brother?

You don’t make it out of Night City alive if you aren’t on your toes, and even if you’re careful in Cyberpunk 2077, something unexpected will catch up to you. That’s the case during the Dogtown Saints mission, where you have a critical choice to make with Nika and Anthony.

Nika lost her brother at Anthony’s clinic, and because Nika’s brother overdosed on drugs, Anthony decided to let him die. He plans to scrap his parts to use on other patients, but Nika won’t let him if she has her way and might even kill him. Should you give Nika her brother’s body, or let Anthony keep Nika’s brother during Cyberpunk 2077’s Dogtown Saints?

What Happens When You Give Nika her Brother in Dogtown Saints?

Screenshot by Gamepur

It might not seem like the most practical choice in this situation, but you can decide for Nika to regain her brother’s body. You’ll have to call Nika off from beating Anthony after she assaulted him in his office. Although Nika acts like she wants to kill Anthony, in my Phantom Liberty playthrough, she never did, and storms out of the office to find her brother. Your Cyberpunk 2077 character and Anthony will have a brief chat, and he’ll remark on how this decision supposedly killed many innocent people.

When you exit Anthony’s office, Nika will be in the next room. She’ll be standing over her brother’s dead body, crying and mourning his loss. You can approach her to give her a few final words about how you’ve also been through something similar. She’ll politely thank you and then ask you to leave, completing the Cyberpunk 2077 mission for Dogwood Saints.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What Happens When You Let Anthony Keep Nika’s Brother in Dogtown Saints?

The alternative is to prevent Nika from getting her brother’s body back. You can go about this in several ways, such as pulling your gun on her before she talks with Anthony or asking her to leave Anthony’s office after she beats him. Both of these situations make Nika hostile to you, and you’ll have to fight against her with your Cyberpunk 2077 character. She won’t be a difficult enemy to take down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you eliminate Nika, Anthony will ask you to clear out the rest of the Scavengers from inside his clinic. You’ll need to take out any other Scavengers waiting for you inside the building. When those have been eliminated, and you’ve left the building, the Dogtown Saints mission will be over for this Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough.

What’s the Best Outcome in Cyberpunk 2077’s Dogtown Saints?

How you go about this mission depends on how you want to handle Nika. Although she is aggressive and seems like a threat, she wants to find out what happened to her brother, and your Cyberpunk 2077 character can give her closure. Regardless of how you handle it, Mr. Hands will be happy with how you deal with the situation. Plus, Anthony has a chance to look through the parts of the Scavengers you killed in the clinic, so giving him Nika’s brother’s body doesn’t make much sense, meaning making sure Nika leaves with the body is a good idea.