Cyberpunk 2077 Heaviest of Hearts: How to Not Raise The Alarm

There are several gigs that you can grab while playing through Cyberpunk 2077. For those working through the Phantom Liberty expansion and operating Dogtown, one of the bigger ones you can grab for Mr. Hands is called Heaviest of Hearts, where you need to talk to a DA agent on behalf of Michael.

Unfortunately, the DA agent is in the VIP area of the Heavy Heart Club. This club is owned by Mr. Hands, and he wants you to act discretely, without raising the alarm, which can be a little tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to not raise the alarm during the Heaviest of Hearts gigs in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Reach VIP Room 4 in Heaviest of Hearts

After you learn that the DA agent you need to speak with in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty‘s Heaviest of Hearts gigs is in the VIP area, you can make your way over to the entrance. You’ll watch a guy get thrown out of this area, as he didn’t have the proper verification to get inside this area. One way you can across this mission is by waiting for the guard to leave and going through this door, or you can find the side entrance, by entering the VIP area through the bar. You can do this by getting to the Staff Area to the right of the elevator, which is the route I took for my playthrough.

Make sure you’re out of sight of the guard protecting the door, and then use one of the machines across from him to distract him. You also want to turn off the camera above him, which will catch if you open up the door. After you get to this area, crouch down, and carefully navigate through the hallways.

Inside this area is a camera down the hallway, with two guards protecting this area. Make your way to the room to the left, and wait for one of the guards to walk through this area. Your Cyberpunk 2077 character can quietly take them out, and then you can take out the final guard, along with the camera here.

When you proceed to the next room, there will be a camera immediately to your right, and you’ll need to take that out quickly, or risk being caught. You can then gain access to the stairs, and make your way up. However, this is behind the bar in the VIP area, and there will be a guard in this area, with a camera protecting them in the hallway. Take out the camera first, and then knock out the guard, before grabbing the person manning the bar in the main area. Now, your Cyberpunk 2077 character can make their way to VIP room 4.

However, the DA agent you need to speak with won’t be in VIP room 4. Instead, she’s over in VIP room six, and there are a handful of other guards blocking your path to them.

How to Reach VIP Room 6 in Heaviest of Hearts

Now, VIP Room 6 is not too far from room 4, but there are still several guards in your path. There are three in the main hallway that you have to deal with. Rather than directly taking them on, I recommend activating the vending machines with your Cyberpunk 2077 character to draw the two closest guards from your position, and then slipping into the area to the left, inside a side hallway, but there’s going to be another guard over here.

When you’re in this side area with the lone guard, activate the lights to distract and take them out. There will be another guard a short distance away you should be able to quickly knock out, before making your way down the rest of the hallway. When your Cyberpunk 2077 character reaches the end, take a right, and VIP Room 6 will be on the right side, and you’ll have reached it without activating the alarms.