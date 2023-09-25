Cyberpunk 2077: How to Unlock Phantom Liberty Expansion

Phantom Liberty, the major expansion that Cyberpunk 2077 players have been waiting for, has finally arrived. In it, you’ll have a chance to check out a new location in-game called Dogtown, where you’ll be attempting to save the President of the New United States of America.

For those keen to dive into the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion, there are a few requirements you’ll need to meet before you can reach this point. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to unlock Phantom Liberty until you reach a certain point. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Phantom Liberty Expansion in Cyberpunk 2077.

Where and How To Start The Phantom Liberty Expansion in Cyberpunk 2077

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can start the Phantom Liberty expansion in Cyberpunk 2077 in three ways. You can create a fresh game with the expansion, beginning from the start of the base Cyberpunk 2077 game and playing as V from the beginning. This method is perfect for anyone who wants to pick Cyberpunk 2077 after putting it down for years and then starting it up again.

Alternatively, you can start up a game with a premade character. The premade character will be exemplary when you can kick off Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077 and its mission unlocks. The Phantom Liberty expansion begins in Cyberpunk 2077 when you get the Dog Eat Dog mission, and you’re asked to make your way to the border of Dogtown, which you can find on the south side of town, next to Pacifica.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Those are two big ways to start the Phantom Liberty story in Cyberpunk 2077. The third way is to continue your preexisting save file from before you beat the base Cyberpunk 2077 experience. Because this is the introduction of the 2.0 patch for Cyberpunk 2077, your character’s perks will likely reset, and you have to build those back, checking out every new change for it.

For those who have to work their way through the main storyline of Cyberpunk 2077 to reach Phantom Liberty, the mission requirement you need to hit is called Transmission. This mission occurs during Act 2 of the main story, but you’ll be on your way to making it to Act 3. After you complete the Transmission quest, you’ll receive a call from an unknown caller who wants to meet you in Dogtown.