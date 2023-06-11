Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Release Date, New Skill Trees, & All Trailers

The first significant expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 is Phantom Liberty, where the President of the New United States of America has crashed landed in Dogtown, a new section in Night City that players can explore.

The Phantom Liberty expansion had been announced and hinted at for a great deal of time by the development team, CD Projekt Red. Although the group had been hinting at a late 2023 release date, we finally have a release date and a good idea of what to expect from the main story.

When is the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Release Date?

Image via CD Projekt Red

Following the Xbox Showcase 2023 show, it has been confirmed that Phantom Liberty will release on September 26, 2023. This is a release date slightly ahead of what was initially expected, with several players under the impression it might release sometime in winter 2023, many predicting it would come out in November or December 2023.

In the latest trailer for Phantom Liberty, we get our first look at Dogtown, Keanu Reeves returning to his role as Johnny Silverhand, and Idris Elba as FIA Agent Solomon Reed. Reed will be a critical character in the story, working alongside the player’s V to complete the mission and rescue the President.

All Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Skill Trees & Gear

Phantom Liberty will add a new skill tree and gear with the expansion. Unfortunately, these details have not been shared with the public, and we can expect to hear more about this concrete information closer to the September 2023 release date, hopefully before the end of summer.

All Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Trailers

There have been a handful of trailers showcasing the Phantom Liberty expansion. The first official trailer for expansion came out in September 2022.

The second official trailer came out in December 2022, revealing Idris Elba would be in the game and showing off his character for the first time.

The final trailer from the Xbox Showcase 2023 show revealed the official release date and gave us our first look at Dogtown in Night City.