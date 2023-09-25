Cyberpunk 2077: Should You Take The Oath in Phantom Liberty?

There are several choices that stack up and change up your experience in Cyberpunk 2077, and this also goes for the expansion, Phantom Liberty. Here, V will be exploring Dogtown to protect the President of the New United States, Myers, and has the chance to become an agent, where he might have to take an oath.

Choosing to take the oath or not is entirely up to your character, and Johnny will comment on your choice on your way to explore Dogtown. Should you take the oath for the President, or should you avoid it in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty?

What Happens When You Take the President’s New United States Oath in Cyberpunk 2077?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon accepting the oath, Myers goes through the official oath that all of the special agents for the New United States make when they get that coin in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. It takes roughly a minute for it all to play out, and then when it’s over, you’re free to leave and continue your hunt for Songbird. Throughout the spoken oath, Johnny comments negatively about this choice and makes fun of you for choosing it.

As you exit the building and walk down the elevator alone, Johnny appears and talks to you about it. He believes making that oath is a bad idea and you will regret it later. Johnny thinks that those oaths keep people chained to the government in Cyberpunk 2077 and that you became an attack dog for something he’s actively fighting against.

What Happens If You Don’t Take the Oath For The New United States in Cyberpunk 2077?

Screenshot by Gamepur

By choosing to take the coin and not take the oath merely, Myers will ask why V won’t do it, and they’ll share it’s too big of a commitment to make. Johnny won’t comment about your choice until you reach the elevator, and head out of the building. He’ll commend your character that did not take the oath, linking themselves to the New United States. He does not believe it’s worth attaching yourself to them in Cyberpunk 2077.

Both conversations with Johnny revolve around the same topic: his past as a corpo suit who pledged himself to the wrong cause. He doesn’t think this is the cause your character should support in Cyberpunk 2077, and what you’re doing was the right reason.

Is There a Better Choice to Take The Oath or Not in Cyberpunk 2077?

From what I can tell with the immediate issues, it doesn’t look like a huge difference. Johnny makes different comments in the elevator based on your character’s choice, but playing through the Phantom Liberty story may not have many ripples between these options. I did pick my character to take the oath for Myers, and Johnny was disappointed with my character for doing it.

There were other mentions of my character having taken the oath through my time in the expansion. Reed mentioned it a few times, as did Johnny, but nothing significant happened because I did take the oath over not choosing to accept it.