Cyberpunk 2077 Treating Symptoms: Should You Neutralize Milko Alexis or Let NetWatch Finish The Op

Not everything is clearly detailed in Cyberpunk 2077, and there are critical decisions you have to make in the heat of the moment. One of these will happen in Dogtown while you’re working on the Treating Symptoms mission.

The mission will have you tracking down a Voodoo Boy known as Milko Alexis. He and the other members have been hacking multiple people for the past few months, and your client wants you to take Milko out, however, you encounter a NetWatch agent there, and they’re working on an operation. Should you Neutralize Milko Alexis or allow NetWatch to continue its operation to take out the entire network in Cyberpunk 2077’s Treating Symptoms?

What Happens When You Netralize Milko Alexis in Treating Symptoms?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first choice is for you to decide to take out Milko Alexis. This is directly going against the NetWatch agent who is plugged into him, and when you make this choice, the agent attacks you. You’ll briefly fight against the agent in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty before overpowering him and then taking out Milko Alexis. Your goal was to protect your client, not think about the rest of the network, and to prevent others from getting hurt.

The last thing you have to do is exit the Voodoo Boy hideout. Shortly after you leave through the sewer, Mr. Hands will contact you, thanking you for a job well done. He’ll pay you 8,000 Euro Dollars for the job, and thank you for completing it efficiently. You won’t have to look back on this Gig in Cyberpunk 2077.

What Happens When You Let The NetWatch Op Continue in Treating Symptoms?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other decision is for you to side with the NetWatch agent. You’re looking at the larger picture, and although the client you were sent there to protect might be in danger, the work the NetWatch is doing can do a lot of good and will go towards saving even more lives than the single one you were sent there to protect. It might not be the best, immediate choice in Cyberpunk 2077, but these types of things are never easy to make.

When you exit the Voodoo Base now, Mr. Hands will give you a call. Although you did not do what you were asked to do for the Treating Symptoms job, you did a lot of good work. Now, your client is going to be in protective custody of the NetWatch, protecting her body and mind from the Voodoo Boys, and everything is at a much more positive point with everyone secured. You’ll receive your 8,000 from Mr. Hands, and you’ll elevate yourself even more with your contract’s fixers.

As a few days go by in Cyberpunk 2077, the NetWatch sends you a text about what happens. They do find the one who was working with Milko, and the one who was behind everything. They catch him, and send you some Euro Dollars as a reward for helping them out, on top of the ones you earn for completing the standard contract.

What’s The Best Outcome in Cyberpunk 2077’s Treating Symptoms?

Between the two options, although Johnny will comment against it, siding with the NetWatch is the best outcome. You’ll receive all the benefits from completing the Cyberpunk 2077 job on your character, and it comes with an overall better outcome. NetWatch can continue its operation on the Voodoo Boys, and your client is protected from them moving forward, making everyone that much happier.