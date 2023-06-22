Dead by Daylight: How to Get Twisted Masquerade 2023 Invitations

The Dead by Daylight’s popular Twisted Masquerade has returned for 2023, giving players the opportunity to obtain several types of unique masks to adorn their favorite characters. The Masquerade is supposed to be a large event and to make sure everyone shows up, and various invitations have been placed around the map.

The Twisted Masquerade 2023 Invitations are hidden throughout the map, and they’re the key to acquiring the limited-time masks for the event. However, these Invitations work slightly differently than last year, giving Survivors and Killers a few tricks up their sleeves. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Twisted Masquerade 2023 Invitations and how they work in Dead by Daylight.

Where to Find Twisted Masquerade 2023 Invitations in Dead by Daylight

Image via Behaviour Interactive

The locations of the Invitations in Dead by Daylight for the Twisted Masquerade 2023 randomly appear on the map during any match. These invitations will appear on a pedestal, with the parchment paper floating above it. If you see one of the colorful pedestals anywhere on the map and there’s an invitation floating above it, approach it to interact with the item and grab the invitation.

The key to acquiring a mask after you have an invitation in Dead by Daylight all comes down to Surviving to the end of the match. The end of the match is considered to be when the Exit Gates open, or the Killer has taken out everyone in the game, save for one person, and the Exit Hatch opens. If you are still alive when any of this happens, and you have an Invitation, you’ll receive a Twisted Masquerade 2023 mask at the end of the game.

Not only do you have to survive until this point and have an invitation by this point, but you also need to have at least one charge on your invitation. Charges were added to Dead by Daylight invitations for the Twisted Masquerade 2023 event, giving Survivors and Killers unique powers during the match.

How the Invitations Work in Dead by Daylight

If you are a Survivor, there’s the option to use an Invitation charge to create a barrier through a window before going through it, preventing the Killer from chasing after you, or to create a pallet to block the Killer’s path. Alternatively, the Killer can reduce the impact of Survivor’s Stun against them, or remotely break a Pallet or Breakable Wall in their path in a Dead by Daylight match.

Feel free to use the available charges on the Twisted Masquerade 2023 invitations during a Dead by Daylight match, but don’t use them all. At least one charge needs to be on an invitation when the Exit Gates or Exit Hatch opens to earn a mask, which means players will need to decide if they want to get a shot at unlocking a mask or surviving the match against the Killer.

The Twisted Masquerade 2023 event begins in Dead by Daylight on June 22, 2023, and ends on July 12, 2023. After the event ends, the Twisted Masquerade masks will disappear, and we’ll need to wait until next year to earn more and check out what new secrets await us in the fog.