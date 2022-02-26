Deluxe vs. Standard Editions of Elden Ring: What are the differences?

Most games nowadays release a normal edition and some sort of enhanced edition with extra bonus features. So, it’s no surprise that FromSoftware followed suit and developed multiple digital editions of their latest action-RPG Elden Ring. The game is available in both a Standard and Deluxe Edition, but what exactly are the differences between each one?

What comes with the Standard Edition

For those who just want to experience Elden Ring without any extra addons or treats, the Standard Edition is the way to go. It includes the base game with no added features. It retails both physically and digitally for $59.99.

What comes with the Deluxe Edition

Diehard fans of FromSoftware games may want to check out the Deluxe Edition. It comes with the standard game as well as a few additional bonuses. Those who choose to buy the Deluxe Edition will also get a digital artbook and Elden Ring’s original soundtrack. Both the additions make the Deluxe version $79.99.

Elden Ring also released a collector’s edition that includes a physical copy of the game as well as other goodies. It also includes a digital soundtrack, a 40-page hard-cover artbook, an exclusive steelbook, and a statue of Malenia – Blade of Miquella.