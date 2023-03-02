How to find all Action Figure locations in Neomuna in Destiny 2

There are plenty of mysteries awaiting you on Neomuna in Destiny 2. After you’ve completed the Lightfall campaign, it’s time to begin looking through the city and checking out every little detail you can find, along with locating these hidden treasures. One notable collectible you can find are Action Figures. These are a part of the They’re Not Dolls triumph. You’ll need to locate nine of them. This guide covers how to find all nine Action Figures and their locations in Neomuna in Destiny 2.

How to complete the They’re Not Dolls Triumph in Destiny 2 – All Action Figure locations

The nine action figures are scattered throughout Neomuna, so you’ll need to check every location you can visit, and you’ll need to do some digging to find each one. Then, after you have them all, bring them back to the Striders’ Gate on the north part of the map. These won’t all be available, and will slowly begin to appear following weeks after Lightfall’s release.

Action figure 1 location – Ahisma Park

The first action figure is at the center of the map in Ahisma Park. It will be inside the large building in the middle, and you’ll likely encounter a handful of Cabal protecting it inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, make your way to the west side of the building on the ground floor. You should see some large rocks jetting out of the ground next to some stairs taking you outside. Go inside the rocks, and proceed to the right, where you’ll find this action figure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Action figure 2 location – Irkalla Complex

The second action figure is in the Irkalla Complex, west of Zephyr Concourse and Ashima Park. Again, this is an area you’ll need to explore outside of the general three locations on Neptune, and it could prove to be the more troublesome one to find. You’ll need to make your way to the Zephyr Concourse and proceed to the west into the Esi Terminal. You can find this on the left side of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, proceed to the left until you reach a ramp. Jump onto it, and go through the doorway. Follow this path, and you’ll arrive at the Irkalla Complex.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be a bit of jumping up ahead, but when you reach the other side, you’ll find a portal you need to go through, leading you to your next destination. The portal will take you to the fortress surrounding the Veil, which took place during the campaign. Make your way through the wall, and then proceed to the left, where you can jump on the side of the wall and find multiple destroyed turrets on top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to jump onto the middle of the closest turret and then stand at the tip. You’ll see small, black shimmers begin to appear. You need to shoot it and repeat the process on all three turrets. You’ll see the action figure appear from the last turret you shoot from.