All Beyond Light story campaign mission list in Destiny 2

The Destiny 2: Beyond Light campaign is surprisingly large, with numerous missions that you will need to complete on your journey to understand the Darkness. You can find a full list of missions below, along with their recommended Power levels. Remember, you will need to engage with other activities in the game to increase your Power level in between doing some of these missions, so don’t worry if you hit a point that requires a large leap in Power, it will actually happen quite quickly just by exploring the world, playing Strikes, Crucible matches, or Gambit.

Beyond Light mission list

These are all the missions you need to complete when working through the Beyond Light story missions in Destiny 2.

Darkness’s Doorstep – Recommended Power: 1060

The New Kell – Recommended Power: 1070

Rising Resistance

A Link to the Future

Splinter of Darkness

Commune with a Crux of Darkness in Nexus

Open the locked Stasis Chest

Defeat Fallen in the Eventide Ruins

Draw out Elenaks, Salvation Elite

The Warrior – Recommended Power: 1100

Enhanced Splinter of Darkness

Commune with the Crux of Darkness in Bray Exoscience

Collect tracking devices in Asterion Abyss

Disable Praksis’s Conflux

The Technocrat – Recommended Power: 1120

Visit the Steppes, Cosmodrome

Defeat Fallen in The Divide

Defeat Bakris

Complete the Glassway Strike on Europa

Enhance Splinter of Darkness

Commune with the Crux of Darkness in Riss-Reborn Approach

Help the Fallen dropship to escape

The Kell of Darkness – Recommended Power: 1150

Enhanced Splinter of Darkness

Commune with the Darkness

Speak with Zavala

After all these missions are over, there will be more missions for both Variks and the Exo Stranger on Europa. Make sure you speak with both of them at the same time, as the missions will often overlap with similar goals or in similar areas, making for more efficient playtime.