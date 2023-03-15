All Beyond Light story campaign mission list in Destiny 2
Every campaign mission.
The Destiny 2: Beyond Light campaign is surprisingly large, with numerous missions that you will need to complete on your journey to understand the Darkness. You can find a full list of missions below, along with their recommended Power levels. Remember, you will need to engage with other activities in the game to increase your Power level in between doing some of these missions, so don’t worry if you hit a point that requires a large leap in Power, it will actually happen quite quickly just by exploring the world, playing Strikes, Crucible matches, or Gambit.
Beyond Light mission list
These are all the missions you need to complete when working through the Beyond Light story missions in Destiny 2.
- Darkness’s Doorstep – Recommended Power: 1060
- The New Kell – Recommended Power: 1070
- Rising Resistance
- A Link to the Future
- Splinter of Darkness
- Commune with a Crux of Darkness in Nexus
- Open the locked Stasis Chest
- Defeat Fallen in the Eventide Ruins
- Draw out Elenaks, Salvation Elite
- The Warrior – Recommended Power: 1100
- Enhanced Splinter of Darkness
- Commune with the Crux of Darkness in Bray Exoscience
- Collect tracking devices in Asterion Abyss
- Disable Praksis’s Conflux
- The Technocrat – Recommended Power: 1120
- Visit the Steppes, Cosmodrome
- Defeat Fallen in The Divide
- Defeat Bakris
- Complete the Glassway Strike on Europa
- Enhance Splinter of Darkness
- Commune with the Crux of Darkness in Riss-Reborn Approach
- Help the Fallen dropship to escape
- The Kell of Darkness – Recommended Power: 1150
- Enhanced Splinter of Darkness
- Commune with the Darkness
- Speak with Zavala
After all these missions are over, there will be more missions for both Variks and the Exo Stranger on Europa. Make sure you speak with both of them at the same time, as the missions will often overlap with similar goals or in similar areas, making for more efficient playtime.