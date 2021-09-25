Destiny 2 – How to Find and Equip Shaders

Shaders in Destiny 2 can alter the color of your Armor and weapons. There is zero point in collecting fine-looking guns and armor if your colors are not coordinates after all. You can also use them on ships, sparrows, and Ghosts. The only items you cannot use a Shader on are Exotic weapons that can use an Ornament. Ornaments are effectively a special skin for the weapon.

In this guide, we will tell you everything you need to know about Shaders in Destiny 2 and how to use them.

How To Get Shaders

Shaders can be found in a few different ways. You can get them by opening chests in the playable areas of the game such as the EDZ, Moon, Europa, etc. You can get them from Packages by ranking up with the various NPCs as well. Some can only be received by taking part in specific activities (a good example of this are the Raid Shaders). Finally, you can get Shaders from Bright Engrams, or purchase them directly from Eververse. Tess Everis will sell three different ones each week.

How to Equip Shaders

Equipping a Shader in Destiny 2 is easy. Just go into your character screen and view the details of the item you wish to apply it to. At the bottom of the screen, you will see a prompt that says appearance, along with a command input. Hit that button to switch to the new screen that will show you the weapon’s appearance options.

On the next screen, you will see a small button on the left that you can click to bring up all the Shader options that you have available to you. Hover over the one you wish to apply and then hold the fire button to apply it. You can also Preview the Shader on the item by hitting the aim down sight button. Once you are happy, just hit Apply and your fancy-looking loot should look even fancier.