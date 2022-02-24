Destiny 2 Funnelweb god roll guide – PvP and PvE

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes a bunch of new weapons that were made in an attempt to give Guardians a new option while pushing back the darkness. One of these weapons is Funnelweb, an all too familiar feeling Veist SMG that has some serious shredding power in PvE activities. Even looking like the famous Recluse SMG, Funnelweb has arrived to fill the fast void SMG slot that players currently don’t have.

Funnelweb is immediately one of the best energy SMGs in the game due to its fire rate and perk options. Added with the new Veist Stinger origin trait which allows Funnelweb to randomly reload its magazine while damaging an enemy, and you have yourself a meta SMG. Funnelweb will also perform well in PvP but may struggle to compete with other weapons due to its low-range stat. If you are an aggressive close range player though, Funnelweb might fit perfectly in your inventory.

How to get Funnelweb

The Funnelweb SMG is very easy to get your hands on as it drops from practically anything in Destiny 2. Whether you’re turning in legendary engrams, opening gunsmith packages, or even completing missions, Funnelweb has a chance to drop. If you happen to get a Funnelweb with the new deep sight resonance ability on the gun you will be able to level it up and craft it at the Relic on Mars. This is the best method if you are looking for a very specific roll of the Funnelweb.

Funnelweb Stats

Impact: 15

Range: 45

Stability: 50

Handling: 73

Reload Speed 38

Rounds Per Minute: 900

Magazine: 31

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Subsistence

Perk 2: Frenzy

Masterwork: Range / Stability

Mod: Spec mod

PvP God Roll