Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Loot Table: All Armor & Weapons Drops

The Ghost of the Deep is one of the many dungeons in Destiny 2, and like many of the dungeons in the game, there’s plenty of loot for players to earn throughout this encounter. Each of the bosses has a set loot table, giving players an opportunity to earn specific items, with a handful of hidden chests tucked away in difficult-to-find spots.

It can be difficult to know what weapons and armor drops will appear for each boss for a Destiny 2 dungeon. This guide will break down every loot table from all boss encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, giving you the best chance to find the equipment you’re hunting down for your Guardian.

All Ghosts of the Deep Loot Tables – Every Boss Encounter in Destiny 2

There are three encounters featured in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon: the Hive Ritual, Echtar the Shield of Savathun, and Simmumah ur-Nokru. Each of these encounters in Destiny 2 has a chance to give you specific loot drops, and not all of them will be the same, meaning if you’re looking for specific armor or weapon drops, they’re going to happen after beating certain bosses.

When you reach the final boss and defeat Simmumah ur-Nokru, there’s a chance you might obtain The Navigator, the dungeon exotic, a Trace Rifle. There’s a low chance of this weapon dropping, but you can attempt to defeat this dungeon as many times as you want for an opportunity to unlock it on your Destiny 2 account.

These are all of the loot tables for every boss in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon in Destiny 2.

All Hive Ritual Loot Drops in Destiny 2 – Ghosts of the Deep

Here’s everything that has the chance to drop after completing the Hive Ritual encounter in Ghosts of the Deep in Destiny 2.

Weapons & Armor Icons Weapons & Armor Names Types of Drop Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher – Statis Gauntlets of the Taken King Arms – Armor Greaves of the Taken King Legs – Armor Helm of the Taken King Helmet – Armor New Pacific Epitaph Grenade Launcher – Statis No Survivors Submachine Gun – Solar

All Echtar, the Shield of Savathun Loot Drops in Destiny 2 – Ghosts of the Deep

These are all of the weapons and armor that can drop after defeating Echtar, the Shield of Savathun in Ghosts of the Deep in Destiny 2.

Weapons & Armor Icons Weapons & Armor Names Types of Drop Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher – Statis Gauntlets of the Taken King Arms – Armor Greasy Luck Glaive – Solar Mark/Cloak/Bond of the Taken King Class Item – Armor No Survivors Submachine Gun – Solar Plate of the Taken King Chest – Armor

All Simmumah ur-Nokru Loot Drops in Destiny 2 – Ghosts of the Deep

These are all of the rewards you can potentially earn for defeating Simmumah ur-Nokru, the final encounter in Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon in Destiny 2.