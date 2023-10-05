Destiny 2 – Grasp Of Avarice Loot Table

There are several dungeons and raids for you to complete in Destiny 2, each offering unique loot that can’t be obtained anywhere else. While these are actively engaging pieces of content, what makes them stand out from the other activities in this massive game is the widely enticing rewards you can earn by the end, such as the Grasp of Avarice.

Each dungeon and raid has a unique set of armor and weapons you can earn. Some of these are more appealing than others because of their cosmetic choices or usefulness in competitive play. In this guide, we’re going to cover the entire loot table for the Grasp of Avarice dungeon in Destiny 2.

Every Loot Table in Destiny 2’s Grasp of Avarice Dungeon

You can work through three encounters in the Grasp of Avarice. You have Phry’zia as your first encounter, the Sunken Lair as the second, and then the final encounter features Captain Avarokk. You and your Destiny 2 Fireteam will need to work together to complete these obstacles and earn the chest at the end of each one. Captain Avarokk has the largest loot pool between the three encounters, giving you the chance at the widest variety of rewards.

Here’s a breakdown of all three encounters and their loot tables in Destiny 2. You can repeat these encounters for a chance at the rewards by completing the Grasp of Avarice from start to finish. It is important to note you need to purchase the 30th Bungie Anniversary pack to access this content.

Phry’zia, The Insatiable Loot Table in Destiny 2

These are all the items you can potentially earn for defeating Phry’zia in the Grasp of Avarice.

Item Name Equipment Slot Descending Echo Greaves Class Legs Descending Echo Mark Class Item Hero of Ages Sword (Arc) Matador 64 Shotgun (Arc)

Grasp of Avarice Sunken Lair Loot Table in Destiny 2

These are all the items you might have the chance to earn for completing the Sunken Lair in the Grasp of Avarice.

Item Name Equipment Slot Descending Echo Cage Class Chest Plate Descending Echo Gauntlets Class Arms Hero of Ages Sword (Arc) Matador 64 Shotgun (Arc)

Captain Avarokk, the Covetous Loot Table in Destiny 2

These are all the items you have the chance of looting for defeating the Captain Avarokk encounter in Destiny 2.