Destiny 2 Hollow Denial God Roll Guide – PvE and PvP

The arrival of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 has introduced us to several new weapons to take on the minions of the darkness that lurk on the Derelict Leviathan. One such weapon is the Hollow Denial, a legendary void trace rifle that has been making waves in PvE activities. Not only is Hollow Denial one of only two legendary trace rifles in all of Destiny 2, but it also comes with the new Extrovert origin trait, which restores your health after getting final blows near multiple enemies or nightmares. If you’re looking for a special ammo weapon that focuses on clearing everything in its path, look no further.

How to get Hollow Denial

Despite its power, Hollow Denial is very easy to get your hands on. Simply participating in Season of the Haunted exclusive activities such as Nightmare Containment and Sever missions have a chance to drop you Hollow Denial rolls. Once you get five deepsight resonance versions of the Hollow Denial trace rifle you will then be able to craft the weapon with enhanced perks at the Enclave.

In PvE, Hollow Denial is fantastic. Not only does it have practically every trait pool combination you would need for a good PvE weapon, but its base damage and stats are also very good. In PvP, Hollow Denial is quite fun to use but quickly falls behind other special weapons like sniper rifles and shotguns. That being said, if you can keep your ammo economy up using Hollow Denial with the void subclass, it could prove to be pretty useful.

Hollow Denial Stats

Impact: 6

Range: 66

Stability: 76

Handling: 55

Reload Speed: 46

Rounds Per Minute: 1000

Magazine: 96

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Battery: Tactical Battery

Perk 1: Lead from Gold (Enhanced)

Perk 2: Killing Tally (Enhanced)

Masterwork: Reload Speed / Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Battery: Projection Fuse

Perk 1: Rangefinder

Perk 2: Unrelenting

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Icarus

Once you finally get your hands on the deadly void trace rifle, it’s time to continue tearing down the nightmares on the Derelict Leviathan and pushing back the plans of Calus by completing Nightmare Containment and Sever missions.