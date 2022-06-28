How to complete Sever — Resolve in Destiny 2

We return to the Derelict Leviathan in Destiny 2’s quest Sever — Resolve. Here, Caiatl will attempt to face off against the Nightmare of Ghaul again, but she is much more willing to work with your Guardian and Eris this time. This guide will explain what you need to do to complete this quest.

All tasks in Sever — Resolve

You will be working your way through the underbelly of Leviathan and attempting to clear a path to the Leviathan’s engines. Unfortunately, multiple Loyalist Cabal in your path will prevent you from reaching the engines. It will be a similar path from the Sever — Rage quest topped off where you encounter Caiatl’s Vanguard when you reach the engines.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the Vanguard, you will need to clear the Engineering Bay from all of the enemy Scorn and Loyalist Cabal. Then, after they have been routed, approach the Ritual Amplifier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find Caiatl in the next room after placing the Ritual Amplifier. There will be a quick dialogue between her and Ghaul, but you can jump down and proceed forward after hearing it. Like the Rage quest, you must make your way to the right, deal with an Unrelenting Nightmare, and destroy it. To do this, look for the bright conduit above the door, to the right where you entered.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This will open a door beneath it. Proceed inside the room, and interact with the console to the left of the entrance. The terminal opens up the incineration chamber, which you will need to lead the Nightmare into. After you’ve done this, return to the door of this room, and interact with the terminal to turn on the incinerators, destroying the Nightmare. You can now leave this area and return to your pathway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the turbines offline, the path forward is clear outside a handful of enemies awaiting you. After those have been dealt with, Caiatl and Ghaul will be waiting for you to start the ritual.

Defeating Ghaul

The battle against Ghaul will be similar to the one in Rage. Here, Ghaul will only have a single health bar to focus on, allowing you to take care of relatively quickly compared to the other Nightmare encounters. The Scythe will frequently appear over by Caiatl, which you can use to deteriorate Ghaul’s health quickly. Multiple Loyalist Cabal will appear throughout this fight; Ghaul will be your primary focus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After beating Ghaul, return to Caiatl to open your chest to receive your reward and complete the quest.