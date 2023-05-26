Epochal Integration is a Legendary Hand Cannon added to Destiny 2 with Season of the Deep. It’s not easy to get, though, requiring players to push through one of the most grueling boss battles since the Lightfall expansion was first released. This guide explains how to get Epochal Integration and what to expect when it lands in a player’s inventory.

How to Get Epochal Integration in Destiny 2

The only way to get Epochal Integration is by completing the Parting The Veil quest on Neomuna. This quest can be picked up from Nimbus, but players must have already finished the Unfinished Business Exotic quest. They’ll need to do so if they haven’t before Nimbus hands out Parting The Veil. This is a quest with six steps that takes roughly 2 hours to complete if players want to complete it in a single session. We suggest clearing an entire evening because the final boss is a bigger pain than even Calus was in Lightfall. Upon completion of Parting The Veil, players will have a shiny new Masterworked version of Epochal Integration to add to their collection.

Epochal Integration Masterworked God Roll

Epochal Integration is awarded to players fully Masterworked with the best perks possible. This means there’s no way to reroll it to get better perks or improve its stats because it’s as good as it can possibly be. This is the god roll version of Epochal integration, and its perks are as follows.

Smallbore : Increases Range and Stability.

: Increases Range and Stability. Ricochet Rounds : Increases Stability and Range and makes rounds bounce off of hard surfaces.

: Increases Stability and Range and makes rounds bounce off of hard surfaces. A choice between Keep Away : When no combatants are in close proximity Accuracy, Range, and Reload Speed are all increased, or Stats For All : Hitting three separate targets will increase Reload Speed, Range, Stability, and Handling for a moderate duration.

: When no combatants are in close proximity Accuracy, Range, and Reload Speed are all increased, : Hitting three separate targets will increase Reload Speed, Range, Stability, and Handling for a moderate duration. A choice between Eye of the Storm : Weapon Handling and Accuracy increases as a player’s health lowers, or Incandescent : Spreads Scorch to nearby enemies when defeating a target. Powerful opponents and Guardians spread Scorch to a greater radius.

: Weapon Handling and Accuracy increases as a player’s health lowers, : Spreads Scorch to nearby enemies when defeating a target. Powerful opponents and Guardians spread Scorch to a greater radius. A choice between Harmonic Resonance: Equipping multiple weapons from this set gives Epochal Integration increased Reload Speed and Handling. It will also deal increased damage to Lucent Hive, Tormentors, and Guardisn currently using their Supers. Or Nanotech Tracer Rockets: Landing multiple hits turns the next shot into a micro tracer rocket.

For the best god roll, we’d go with Keep Away, Incandescent, and Nanotech Tracer Rockets from the perk choices that can be made in this list. These would work with our play style of staying back killing enemies quickly and efficiently, and waiting to fully heal before heading back into the fight. Of course, other perks may suit other players better, but that’s the beauty of this god roll for Epocal Integration. It has many options.