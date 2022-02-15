Destiny 2 Ignition Code god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Grenade launchers in Destiny 2 have always been some of the best choices when it comes to high-level PvE content. When Ignition Code was released, it built on the already established meta of grenade launchers and became the absolute best choice in the game. It has the ability to roll with some amazing trait combos that make light work of even the highest level of content such as Master Raids or solo Dungeons. When it comes to PvE, it doesn’t get much better than Ignition Code.

Ignition Code is also a force to be reckoned with within PvP playlists. Once again, it has unique trait rolls that can cause serious damage in both casual and more competitive modes. Grenade launchers have always been strong in PvP due to their ability to due damage around corners and from a distance. If you don’t have a go-to grenade launcher for PvP activities, Ignition Code is probably one of the best you can get.

How to get Ignition Code

Ignition Code is a time-gated grenade launcher that shipped with Season of the Splicer. Getting Ignition Code is pretty easy but can be a hassle to farm for if you are looking for that perfect roll. Ignition Code drops from practically everything Season of the Splicer related, including Umbral Engrams, Override Completions, and Splicer Reputation Packages. Just be sure to farm for your ideal roll quick, as Ignition Code won’t be around forever.

Ignition Code Stats

Stability: 35

Handling: 68

Reload Speed: 68

Velocity: 75

Blast Radius: 55

Rounds Per Minute: 90

Magazine: 1

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Volatile Launch / Hard Launch

Magazine: Blinding Grenades / Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Slideshot

Perk 2: Danger Zone / Vorpal Weapon / Frenzy / Demolitionist

Masterwork: Blast Radius

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll