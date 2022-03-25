Destiny 2 Insidious God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

With the long-awaited release of the new Vow of the Disciple Raid in Destiny 2 comes a slew of new darkness-themed weapons that look and feel like nothing we’ve had in Destiny before. One of these weapons is Insidious, an arc four-round burst pulse rifle that packs a serious punch in all of Destiny 2’s activities. On top of that, Insidious is craftable and allows enhanced perks to be slotted on the weapon, making it a top-tier choice for hard-hitting primary weapons.

In PvE, Insidious is fantastic for both ad clearing and big major enemy damage. When it comes to high-level content such as Raids or Grandmaster Nightfalls, Insidious is an excellent choice due to its ability to keep range while also clearing enemies. In PvP, Insidious is already one of the best choices if you have a more passive playstyle, being able to kill unsuspecting guardians before they know what hit them.

How to get Insidious

Insidious is a weapon that is exclusive to the Vow of the Disciple Raid in Savathun’s Throne World. Furthermore, Insidious can only drop from the first, second, and final encounter of the Raid, making it one of the easier weapons to obtain. Once acquired, you will then be able to purchase multiple drops of the Insidious using Spoils of Conquest once you have completed the raid. If you are doing the Master version of the Raid, Insidious will drop as an Adept weapon.

Insidious Stats

Impact: 35

Range: 77

Stability: 64

Handling: 34

Reload Speed: 41

Rounds Per Minute: 450

Magazine: 40

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Dragonfly / Demolitionist / Rapid Hit (Enhanced)

Perk 2: Rampage / Adrenaline Junkie (Enhanced)

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll