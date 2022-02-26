Destiny 2 Perses-D god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Foundry weapons have always been some of the less common weapons in Destiny 2. When the game was initially released, there were a plethora of them, but as time went on and sunsetting came, most Hakke weapons were either vaulted or behind the curve. The Witch Queen expansion has changed that by introducing the Perses-D, a Stasis-powered Hakke scout with a very large perk pool that allows players to pick a roll for almost everything.

In PvP Perses-D is easily one of the best high-impact frame scout rifles in the game by having every necessary PvP perk and being overall very easy to use. In PvE Perses-D is a versatile hard-hitting scout with some of the best perks in the game. Added with the addition of the Anti-Barrier scout rifle artifact mod and its Stasis status, Perses-D seems more and more like a must-get weapon.

How to get Perses-D

Despite its power, Perses-D is a very easy to obtain weapon in Destiny 2. Being a world-drop exclusive, you can get your hands on a Perses-D by decrypting legendary engrams, opening up faction rank-up packages, and completing activities. If you happen to get a Perses-D with the new Deepsight Resonance mechanic you can use it for a little while to get some extra crafting materials for the new Relic on Mars.

Perses-D Stats

Impact: 67

Range: 71

Stability: 30

Handling: 38

Reload Speed 40

Rounds Per Minute: 150

Magazine: 14

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Rapid Hit / Stats for All

Perk 2: Headstone / One for All / Vorpal Weapon

Masterwork: Stability / Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll